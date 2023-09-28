Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +8000 as of September 28, the New England Patriots aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Patriots are 18th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (12th-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Patriots have had the 15th-smallest change this season, falling from +6600 at the start to +8000.
- With odds of +8000, the Patriots have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New England Betting Insights
- New England has posted one win against the spread this year.
- One Patriots game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 270.3 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (342.7 yards per game).
- The Patriots are compiling 17.3 points per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank ninth defensively with 19.7 points allowed per game.
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has five TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 64.8% for 748 yards (249.3 per game).
- Also, Jones has run for 53 yards and zero scores.
- In three games, Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and one TD.
- Stevenson also has 10 catches for 77 yards and zero scores.
- Kendrick Bourne has 14 receptions for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Hunter Henry has 13 receptions for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- In three games for the Patriots, Matthew Judon has delivered 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Patriots Player Futures
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+900
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|W 15-10
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.