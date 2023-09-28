Rafael Devers -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on September 28 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 153 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 93 of 149 games this season, with multiple hits 47 times.

In 29 games this season, he has homered (19.5%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Devers has had an RBI in 61 games this season (40.9%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year (70 of 149), with two or more runs 19 times (12.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .276 AVG .264 .355 OBP .344 .472 SLG .538 31 XBH 36 13 HR 20 47 RBI 51 51/30 K/BB 72/30 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings