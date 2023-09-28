Red Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (99-59) taking on the Boston Red Sox (76-82) at 6:35 PM (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Orioles, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Orioles will look to Dean Kremer (12-5) against the Red Sox and Chris Sale (6-4).
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (46.3%) in those contests.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 26-24 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (761 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|L 1-0
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Tanner Houck vs Zach Eflin
|September 27
|Rays
|L 5-0
|Brayan Bello vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|September 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs John Means
|September 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Kyle Gibson
|October 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
