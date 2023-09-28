Sho Shimabukuro vs. Roberto Carballes Baena: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In a match slated for Thursday, Roberto Carballes Baena (No. 61 in rankings) will take on Sho Shimabukuro (No. 148) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
Compared to the underdog Shimabukuro (-110), Carballes Baena is the favorite (-120) to advance to the Round of 16.
Sho Shimabukuro vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Sho Shimabukuro vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Carballes Baena has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Sho Shimabukuro
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Sho Shimabukuro vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Wednesday, Shimabukuro took down No. 96-ranked Taro Daniel, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.
- In his last match in the Round of 64 of the US Open, Carballes Baena went down 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 against Aslan Karatsev.
- Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Shimabukuro has played 24.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.0% of them.
- Through 13 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Shimabukuro has played 23.3 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.
- Carballes Baena has played 45 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.2 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.
- Carballes Baena has averaged 22.8 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 48.0% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Shimabukuro and Carballes Baena have not played against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
