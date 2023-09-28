No. 47-ranked Stan Wawrinka will meet No. 82 Marcos Giron in The Astana Open Round of 32 on Thursday, September 28.

In the Round of 32, Wawrinka is the favorite against Giron, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 64.9% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Marcos Giron -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (his most recent match), Wawrinka was dropped by Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open, Giron went down 6-7, 4-6 versus Arthur Rinderknech.

Wawrinka has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 27.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wawrinka has played an average of 27.4 games (24.7 in best-of-three matches).

Giron is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.1% of those games.

Through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Giron has averaged 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 48.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Wawrinka and Giron have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.