Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
No. 47-ranked Stan Wawrinka will meet No. 82 Marcos Giron in The Astana Open Round of 32 on Thursday, September 28.
In the Round of 32, Wawrinka is the favorite against Giron, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Stan Wawrinka
|Marcos Giron
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+1100
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|54.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.6
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (his most recent match), Wawrinka was dropped by Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6.
- In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open, Giron went down 6-7, 4-6 versus Arthur Rinderknech.
- Wawrinka has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 27.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wawrinka has played an average of 27.4 games (24.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Giron is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.1% of those games.
- Through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Giron has averaged 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 48.8% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Wawrinka and Giron have not competed against each other.
