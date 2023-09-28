Trevor Story and his .308 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on September 28 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trevor Story At The Plate

  • Story is hitting .196 with nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 48.6% of his games this year (18 of 37), Story has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 37 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Story has picked up an RBI in 13.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.274 AVG .114
.312 OBP .173
.425 SLG .171
7 XBH 4
2 HR 0
7 RBI 3
25/3 K/BB 26/5
6 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Kremer (12-5) out for his 32nd start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.25 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
