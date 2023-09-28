Lorenzo Sonego (No. 56) will meet Ugo Humbert (No. 36) in the Round of 32 of the China Open on Thursday, September 28.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Sonego (+110), Humbert is favored to win with -145 odds.

Ugo Humbert vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 59.2% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Lorenzo Sonego -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Ugo Humbert vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 29, 2023 (his last match), Humbert lost to Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 2-6, 2-6.

Sonego is coming off a 4-6, 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 6-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

In his 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Humbert has played an average of 24.2 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Humbert has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.4 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of games.

Sonego has averaged 25.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.5% of the games.

Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Sonego has averaged 24.0 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 49.1% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Sonego and Humbert have met three times, and Sonego is 2-1, including a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 win for Sonego at the French Open on May 31, 2023, the last time these two matched up.

Sonego and Humbert have matched up in eight total sets, with Sonego securing five of them and Humbert three.

Sonego has the edge in 84 total games versus Humbert, winning 43 of them.

Humbert and Sonego have squared off three times, averaging 28.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

