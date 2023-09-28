Thursday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) and New York Yankees (81-77) going head to head at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on September 28.

The Blue Jays will call on Chris Bassitt (15-8) against the Yankees and Luke Weaver (3-5).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
  • How to Watch on TV: SNET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.
  • When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 3-5-2 in its last 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.
  • The Yankees have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.
  • The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for New York is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (661 total runs).
  • The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 22 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
September 24 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
September 25 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
September 26 @ Blue Jays W 2-0 Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
September 27 @ Blue Jays W 6-0 Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
September 28 @ Blue Jays - Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
September 29 @ Royals - Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
September 30 @ Royals - Clarke Schmidt vs Jordan Lyles
October 1 @ Royals - Michael King vs Zack Greinke

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.