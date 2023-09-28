Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) and New York Yankees (81-77) going head to head at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on September 28.
The Blue Jays will call on Chris Bassitt (15-8) against the Yankees and Luke Weaver (3-5).
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 3-5-2 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.
- The Yankees have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for New York is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (661 total runs).
- The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-0
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jordan Lyles
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs Zack Greinke
