Thursday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) and New York Yankees (81-77) going head to head at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on September 28.

The Blue Jays will call on Chris Bassitt (15-8) against the Yankees and Luke Weaver (3-5).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 3-5-2 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

The Yankees have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (661 total runs).

The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

