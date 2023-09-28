The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees will play on Thursday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Gleyber Torres among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 218 home runs.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 661 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

New York averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.225 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (3-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has two quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Weaver has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

He has made 28 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays W 6-0 Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

