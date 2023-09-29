The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -133) Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .267 with 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 86 walks.

Judge has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this year (61 of 104), with at least two hits 23 times (22.1%).

In 26.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (39 of 104), with more than one RBI 18 times (17.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .249 AVG .286 .376 OBP .435 .562 SLG .674 24 XBH 28 17 HR 20 37 RBI 38 65/39 K/BB 64/47 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings