On Friday, Adrian Mannarino (No. 34 in the world) takes on Alibek Kachmazov (No. 315) in the Round of 16 of The Astana Open.

Mannarino has -350 odds to secure a win versus Kachmazov (+260).

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alibek Kachmazov Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alibek Kachmazov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 77.8% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Alibek Kachmazov -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

Friday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alibek Kachmazov Trends and Insights

Mannarino is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 66-ranked Arthur Rinderknech in Thursday's Round of 32.

Kachmazov advanced past Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Mannarino has played 24.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 25.7 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Kachmazov has played three matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.

Kachmazov has averaged 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set through three matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 53.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Mannarino and Kachmazov have matched up in the last five years.

