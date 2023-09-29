In the Round of 16 of The Astana Open on Friday, Alexander Shevchenko (ranked No. 85) meets Hamad Medjedovic (No. 120).

Medjedovic is favored (-145) in this match, compared to the underdog Shevchenko, who is +110.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hamad Medjedovic has a 59.2% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Hamad Medjedovic +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Shevchenko defeated Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3.

In his last scheduled match, Medjedovic got a walkover win over Laslo Djere at The Astana Open.

Through 38 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Shevchenko has played 22.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.6% of them.

Through 21 matches over the past year on hard courts, Shevchenko has played 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.4% of them.

Medjedovic has played 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

Medjedovic has averaged 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in two matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 39.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Shevchenko and Medjedovic have matched up in the last five years.

