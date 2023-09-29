In the Round of 32 of the China Open on Friday, Alexander Zverev (ranked No. 10) faces Diego Schwartzman (No. 133).

Zverev is getting -900 odds to secure a win against Schwartzman (+525).

Alexander Zverev vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 90.0% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Diego Schwartzman -900 Odds to Win Match +525 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 65 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35

Alexander Zverev vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on September 26, 2023, Zverev secured the win 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 over Roman Safiullin in the finals of the Chengdu Open.

Schwartzman most recently played on September 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships and was defeated 3-6, 2-4 by No. 323-ranked Alex Bolt.

Zverev has played 26.0 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Zverev has played 28.5 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.5% of them.

Schwartzman is averaging 22.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 38 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 45.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Schwartzman has played 19 matches and averaged 21.6 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Zverev and Schwartzman have played two times dating back to 2015, and Zverev has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win in their most recent meeting on November 18, 2020 at the Nitto ATP Finals.

In five total sets against one another, Zverev has taken four, while Schwartzman has claimed one.

Zverev has taken down Schwartzman in 28 of 43 total games between them, good for a 65.1% winning percentage.

Schwartzman and Zverev have matched up two times, and they have averaged 21.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

