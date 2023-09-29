Sebastian Korda (No. 28) will face Alexei Popyrin (No. 45) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open on Friday, September 29.

With -300 odds, Korda is favored over Popyrin (+225) in this match.

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 75.0% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Sebastian Korda +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +500 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Friday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Popyrin last competed on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker .

Korda most recently played on September 25, 2023 in the semifinals of the Zhuhai Championships and was taken down 5-7, 4-6 by No. 15-ranked Karen Khachanov.

Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), Popyrin has played 27.8 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.3% of them.

On hard courts, Popyrin has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.9% of games.

Korda has averaged 25.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.7% of the games.

Korda is averaging 25.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the lone match between Popyrin and Korda dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Eckental, Germany Men Singles quarterfinals, Korda came out on top 6-4, 6-4.

In two sets between Korda and Popyrin, Korda has yet to lose one.

Korda and Popyrin have competed in 20 total games, and Korda has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

Korda and Popyrin have played one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

