Andrey Rublev vs. Cameron Norrie: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In a match scheduled for Friday, Cameron Norrie (No. 16 in rankings) will take on Andrey Rublev (No. 6) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
Rublev has -210 odds to earn a win versus Norrie (+160).
Andrey Rublev vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Andrey Rublev vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Andrey Rublev
|Cameron Norrie
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Andrey Rublev vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the US Open, Rublev was defeated by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.
- Norrie last played on September 24, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships and was defeated 6-7, 6-7 by No. 63-ranked Aslan Karatsev.
- Rublev has played 26.2 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 78 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- Rublev has played 44 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).
- Norrie is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.4% of those games.
- Norrie has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 53.2% of games.
- In four head-to-head-matchups, Rublev and Norrie have split 2-2. Norrie took their most recent clash on March 14, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-4.
- In 10 total sets against one another, Rublev has won six, while Norrie has claimed four.
- Rublev has captured 49 games (53.8% win rate) against Norrie, who has claimed 42 games.
- In four matches between Rublev and Norrie, they have played 22.8 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.
