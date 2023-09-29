In a match scheduled for Friday, Cameron Norrie (No. 16 in rankings) will take on Andrey Rublev (No. 6) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

Rublev has -210 odds to earn a win versus Norrie (+160).

Andrey Rublev vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Andrey Rublev vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 67.7% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Cameron Norrie -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Andrey Rublev vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the US Open, Rublev was defeated by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.

Norrie last played on September 24, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships and was defeated 6-7, 6-7 by No. 63-ranked Aslan Karatsev.

Rublev has played 26.2 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 78 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Rublev has played 44 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Norrie is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.4% of those games.

Norrie has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 53.2% of games.

In four head-to-head-matchups, Rublev and Norrie have split 2-2. Norrie took their most recent clash on March 14, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-4.

In 10 total sets against one another, Rublev has won six, while Norrie has claimed four.

Rublev has captured 49 games (53.8% win rate) against Norrie, who has claimed 42 games.

In four matches between Rublev and Norrie, they have played 22.8 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

