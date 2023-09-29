Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
On Friday, Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2 in the world) faces Yannick Hanfmann (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
Alcaraz is getting -2500 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Hanfmann (+900).
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 96.2% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Yannick Hanfmann
|-2500
|Odds to Win Match
|+900
|+140
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|96.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|10.0%
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|65.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.2
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights
- Alcaraz last played on September 8, 2023 in the semifinals of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev .
- Hanfmann will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 46-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in the qualifying round on Wednesday.
- Alcaraz has played 24.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.6% of games.
- In his 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hanfmann is averaging 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.0% of those games.
- On hard courts, Hanfmann has played nine matches and averaged 27.4 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.
- On September 11, 2019, Alcaraz and Hanfmann met in the 2019 ATP Challenger Seville, Spain Men Singles Round of 32. Alcaraz took home the victory 7-6, 7-6.
- In terms of sets, Alcaraz has won two versus Hanfmann (100.0%), while Hanfmann has clinched zero.
- Alcaraz and Hanfmann have matched up for 26 total games, and Alcaraz has won more often, claiming 14 of them.
- Alcaraz and Hanfmann have played one time, averaging 26.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
