On Friday, Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2 in the world) faces Yannick Hanfmann (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

Alcaraz is getting -2500 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Hanfmann (+900).

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 96.2% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Yannick Hanfmann -2500 Odds to Win Match +900 +140 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.0% 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 65.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.2

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

Alcaraz last played on September 8, 2023 in the semifinals of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev .

Hanfmann will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 46-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in the qualifying round on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has played 24.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.6% of games.

In his 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hanfmann is averaging 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Hanfmann has played nine matches and averaged 27.4 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

On September 11, 2019, Alcaraz and Hanfmann met in the 2019 ATP Challenger Seville, Spain Men Singles Round of 32. Alcaraz took home the victory 7-6, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Alcaraz has won two versus Hanfmann (100.0%), while Hanfmann has clinched zero.

Alcaraz and Hanfmann have matched up for 26 total games, and Alcaraz has won more often, claiming 14 of them.

Alcaraz and Hanfmann have played one time, averaging 26.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

