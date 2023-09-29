On Friday, Caroline Garcia (No. 10 in the world) takes on Maria Sakkari (No. 6) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Against the underdog Garcia (+180), Sakkari is the favorite (-250) to make it to the femifinals.

Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Maria Sakkari +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +500 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Garcia took down No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 6-4, 6-3.

Sakkari will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 331-ranked Misaki Doi in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Garcia has played 61 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Garcia has played 23.2 games per match and won 52.0% of them.

Sakkari has averaged 22.2 games per match in her 60 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.6% of the games.

Sakkari is averaging 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 44 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In four head-to-head matches, Garcia and Sakkari have split 2-2. Sakkari took their last clash on September 22, 2023, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Garcia and Sakkari have been equally matched, each winning five of 10 sets versus the other.

Sakkari has captured 50 games (50.5% win rate) versus Garcia, who has secured 49 games.

In four matches between Garcia and Sakkari, they have played 24.8 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

