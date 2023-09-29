Daniel Evans vs. Jannik Sinner: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 32 of the China Open on Friday, Jannik Sinner (ranked No. 7) meets Daniel Evans (No. 33).
In the Round of 32, Sinner is favored over Evans, with -500 odds compared to the underdog's +333.
Daniel Evans vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Daniel Evans vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 83.3% chance to win.
|Daniel Evans
|Jannik Sinner
|+333
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|23.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|38.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.4
Daniel Evans vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights
- Evans last played on September 22, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open, and the match finished in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin .
- In his last match on September 4, 2023, Sinner was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 versus Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of the US Open.
- Evans has played 24.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Evans has played an average of 23.9 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Sinner has played 68 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 57.7% of the games. He averages 23.1 games per match (19.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Sinner has averaged 21.9 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 57.6% of those games.
- This is the first time that Evans and Sinner have played in the last five years.
