In the Round of 32 of the China Open on Friday, Jannik Sinner (ranked No. 7) meets Daniel Evans (No. 33).

In the Round of 32, Sinner is favored over Evans, with -500 odds compared to the underdog's +333.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Daniel Evans vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniel Evans vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 83.3% chance to win.

Daniel Evans Jannik Sinner +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +550 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daniel Evans vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Evans last played on September 22, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open, and the match finished in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin .

In his last match on September 4, 2023, Sinner was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 versus Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

Evans has played 24.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Evans has played an average of 23.9 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Sinner has played 68 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 57.7% of the games. He averages 23.1 games per match (19.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Sinner has averaged 21.9 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 57.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Evans and Sinner have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.