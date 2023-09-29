In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Friday, Daria Kasatkina faces Jessica Pegula.

Pegula is favored (-275) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Kasatkina, who is +210.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 73.3% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Jessica Pegula +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +333 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

Kasatkina defeated Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Pegula won 6-1, 6-2 versus Cristina Bucsa in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Kasatkina has played 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.2 games per match.

In her 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has played an average of 19.6 games.

Pegula has played 64 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 57.3% of those games.

Pegula has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 44 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 57.8% of those games.

In the one match between Kasatkina and Pegula dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64, Pegula came out on top 7-5, 6-3.

Pegula and Kasatkina have played two sets, and Pegula has emerged with the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Pegula has the edge in 21 total games versus Kasatkina, winning 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Kasatkina and Pegula are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets.

