On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks while batting .241.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 91 of 134 games this year (67.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.2%).

Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has driven home a run in 36 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.

In 34.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (4.5%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 65 .246 AVG .236 .345 OBP .301 .398 SLG .374 20 XBH 19 8 HR 7 24 RBI 20 66/34 K/BB 57/24 1 SB 0

