Anna Blinkova (No. 40) will meet Donna Vekic (No. 20) in the Round of 64 of the China Open on Friday, September 29.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Blinkova (+145), Vekic is the favorite with -190 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Donna Vekic vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Donna Vekic vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 65.5% chance to win.

Donna Vekic Anna Blinkova -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 54.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Donna Vekic vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Vekic is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 86-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Blinkova most recently played on September 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 and was taken down 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 by No. 117-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova.

Through 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Vekic has played 22.5 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

Vekic has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Blinkova has averaged 21.4 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.5% of the games.

On hard courts, Blinkova has played 35 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Vekic and Blinkova have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.