Estevan Florial -- batting .303 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Estevan Florial At The Plate

Florial is batting .255 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

In 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), Florial has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.

Florial has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .235 AVG .265 .300 OBP .375 .529 SLG .265 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 4/2 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings