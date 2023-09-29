Estevan Florial vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Estevan Florial -- batting .303 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Estevan Florial At The Plate
- Florial is batting .255 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
- In 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), Florial has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.
- Florial has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.235
|AVG
|.265
|.300
|OBP
|.375
|.529
|SLG
|.265
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|4/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (5-17) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.08 ERA ranks 45th, 1.252 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.