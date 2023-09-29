The New York Giants have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of September 29.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Giants much lower (23rd in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

The Giants have had the eighth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +12500.

The Giants have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

New York Betting Insights

New York is winless against the spread this season.

The Giants have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Giants rank fifth-worst in total offense (253.3 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 24th with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

It's been a tough stretch for the Giants, who rank second-worst in scoring offense (14.3 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (32.7 points per game allowed) in 2023.

Giants Impact Players

In three games, Daniel Jones has thrown for 562 yards (187.3 per game), with two TDs and four INTs, and completing 64.9%.

In addition, Jones has rushed for 107 yards and one TD.

In two games, Saquon Barkley has run for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one TD.

Barkley also has nine receptions for 41 yards and one score.

In the passing game, Darren Waller has scored zero times, hauling in 12 balls for 132 yards (44.0 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton has scored zero times, hauling in nine balls for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

In three games for the Giants, Micah McFadden has totaled 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.