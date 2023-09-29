On Friday, Gleyber Torres (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.344), slugging percentage (.452) and total hits (159) this season.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 110 games this year (of 155 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this year (45 of 155), with more than one RBI 19 times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.5% of his games this year (69 of 155), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 73 .273 AVG .268 .350 OBP .337 .478 SLG .426 29 XBH 26 16 HR 9 38 RBI 28 51/36 K/BB 47/30 7 SB 6

