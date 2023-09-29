Gleyber Torres vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Friday, Gleyber Torres (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.344), slugging percentage (.452) and total hits (159) this season.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 110 games this year (of 155 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this year (45 of 155), with more than one RBI 19 times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.5% of his games this year (69 of 155), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|73
|.273
|AVG
|.268
|.350
|OBP
|.337
|.478
|SLG
|.426
|29
|XBH
|26
|16
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|28
|51/36
|K/BB
|47/30
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (5-17) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.08 ERA ranks 45th, 1.252 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.