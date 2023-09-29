In a match scheduled for Friday, Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 15 in rankings) will face Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 4) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Rune (+115), Auger-Aliassime is favored to win with -150 odds.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 60.0% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Felix Auger-Aliassime +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Trends and Insights

Rune most recently competed on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 63-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena .

In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the US Open, Auger-Aliassime went down 6-7, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 against Mackenzie McDonald.

Through 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Rune has played 25.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.4% of them.

Rune has played 42 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Auger-Aliassime has averaged 24.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.2% of the games.

Auger-Aliassime is averaging 24.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 42 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Rune and Auger-Aliassime each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on November 5, 2022, with Rune claiming the victory 6-4, 6-2.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Rune and Auger-Aliassime, each winning two sets against the other.

Rune and Auger-Aliassime have matched up in 39 total games, with Rune taking 20 and Auger-Aliassime securing 19.

In two matches between Rune and Auger-Aliassime, they have played 19.5 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

