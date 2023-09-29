Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In a match scheduled for Friday, Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 15 in rankings) will face Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 4) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Rune (+115), Auger-Aliassime is favored to win with -150 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|48.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Trends and Insights
- Rune most recently competed on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 63-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena .
- In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the US Open, Auger-Aliassime went down 6-7, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 against Mackenzie McDonald.
- Through 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Rune has played 25.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.4% of them.
- Rune has played 42 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Auger-Aliassime has averaged 24.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.2% of the games.
- Auger-Aliassime is averaging 24.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 42 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Rune and Auger-Aliassime each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on November 5, 2022, with Rune claiming the victory 6-4, 6-2.
- When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Rune and Auger-Aliassime, each winning two sets against the other.
- Rune and Auger-Aliassime have matched up in 39 total games, with Rune taking 20 and Auger-Aliassime securing 19.
- In two matches between Rune and Auger-Aliassime, they have played 19.5 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.