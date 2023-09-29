Casper Ruud (No. 9) will meet Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 22) in the Round of 32 of the China Open on Friday, September 29.

Ruud carries -190 odds to claim a win versus Struff (+145).

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 65.5% chance to win.

Jan-Lennard Struff Casper Ruud +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

Struff lost 4-6, 5-7 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships (his most recent match).

In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Ruud was taken down in the Round of 64 by No. 67-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0, 2-6.

Struff has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Struff has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.6 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.2% of games.

In his 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ruud is averaging 26.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.9% of those games.

In 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ruud has averaged 28.1 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 50.4% of those games.

Struff and Ruud have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 16. Struff was victorious in that match 6-1, 7-6.

In two total sets against each other, Struff has taken two, while Ruud has secured zero.

Struff and Ruud have squared off in 20 total games, and Struff has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

Struff and Ruud have played one time, averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

