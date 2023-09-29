The New York Jets have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 26th-ranked in the NFL as of September 29.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Jets are 26th in the league. They are far higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Jets have had the sixth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000.

The Jets' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.7%.

New York Betting Insights

New York has posted one win against the spread this year.

One of the Jets' three games this season has hit the over.

The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

New York has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

While the Jets rank 19th in total defense with 351.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking worst (225 yards per game).

The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking worst with 14 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 12th in the NFL (20.3 points allowed per game).

Jets Impact Players

In three games, Garrett Wilson has 12 catches for 165 yards (55.0 per game) and two TDs.

Zach Wilson has passed for 467 yards (155.7 per game), completing 52.4%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Also, Zach Wilson has run for 43 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Breece Hall has scored zero TDs and accumulated 154 yards (51.3 per game).

In the passing game, Allen Lazard has scored zero times, catching seven balls for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

Jordan Whitehead has been doing his part on defense, registering three INTs and 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended for the Jets.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +5000 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

