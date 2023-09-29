In a match slated for Friday, Egor Gerasimov will take on Jiri Lehecka (No. 29) in the Round of 16 of The Astana Open.

Compared to the underdog Gerasimov (+190), Lehecka is favored (-250) to get to the quarterfinals.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Egor Gerasimov Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Lehecka vs. Egor Gerasimov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Egor Gerasimov -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

Friday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Jiri Lehecka vs. Egor Gerasimov Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the US Open, Lehecka was eliminated by No. 77-ranked Aslan Karatsev, 3-6, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 128.

Gerasimov made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 72-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

Lehecka has played 58 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Lehecka has played 24.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.8% of them.

Gerasimov is averaging 26.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) through his six matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 41.4% of those games.

In four matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Gerasimov has averaged 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 40.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Lehecka and Gerasimov have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

