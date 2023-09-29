Jiri Lehecka vs. Egor Gerasimov: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In a match slated for Friday, Egor Gerasimov will take on Jiri Lehecka (No. 29) in the Round of 16 of The Astana Open.
Compared to the underdog Gerasimov (+190), Lehecka is favored (-250) to get to the quarterfinals.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jiri Lehecka vs. Egor Gerasimov Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jiri Lehecka vs. Egor Gerasimov Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Jiri Lehecka
|Egor Gerasimov
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|59.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Friday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions
- Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin
- Sebastian Ofner vs Marton Fucsovics
- Hamad Medjedovic vs Alexander Shevchenko
Jiri Lehecka vs. Egor Gerasimov Trends and Insights
- In his most recent tournament, the US Open, Lehecka was eliminated by No. 77-ranked Aslan Karatsev, 3-6, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 128.
- Gerasimov made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 72-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday.
- Lehecka has played 58 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Lehecka has played 24.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.8% of them.
- Gerasimov is averaging 26.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) through his six matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 41.4% of those games.
- In four matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Gerasimov has averaged 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 40.0% of those games.
- This is the first time that Lehecka and Gerasimov have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.