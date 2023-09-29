On Friday, Juncheng Shang (No. 160 in the world) meets Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 38) in the Round of 32 of the China Open.

Nishioka is getting -154 odds to bring home a victory against Shang (+120).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Juncheng Shang vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Juncheng Shang vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 60.6% chance to win.

Juncheng Shang Yoshihito Nishioka +120 Odds to Win Match -154 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.6% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Juncheng Shang vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

Shang lost 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships (his last match).

Nishioka last played on September 26, 2023 in the finals of the Zhuhai Championships and was defeated 6-7, 1-6 by No. 15-ranked Karen Khachanov.

Shang has played 25.6 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 28 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Shang has played 25.4 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Nishioka has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.6% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Nishioka has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.6% of those games.

Shang and Nishioka have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.