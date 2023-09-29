Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Musetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
No. 14-ranked Karen Khachanov will face No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti in the China Open Round of 32 on Friday, September 29.
With -150 odds, Khachanov is favored over Musetti (+115) in this match.
Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Karen Khachanov
|Lorenzo Musetti
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|52.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.7
Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights
- In his most recent match on September 26, 2023, Khachanov won 7-6, 6-1 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the finals of the Zhuhai Championships.
- Musetti is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin in the semifinals at the Chengdu Open.
- Khachanov has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 33 matches over the past year on hard courts, Khachanov has played 23.9 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.2% of them.
- Musetti has played 64 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.0% of those games.
- Musetti is averaging 23.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Khachanov and Musetti have not met on the court.
