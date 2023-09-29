No. 14-ranked Karen Khachanov will face No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti in the China Open Round of 32 on Friday, September 29.

With -150 odds, Khachanov is favored over Musetti (+115) in this match.

Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Musetti Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 60.0% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Lorenzo Musetti -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Friday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Musetti Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on September 26, 2023, Khachanov won 7-6, 6-1 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the finals of the Zhuhai Championships.

Musetti is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin in the semifinals at the Chengdu Open.

Khachanov has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Through 33 matches over the past year on hard courts, Khachanov has played 23.9 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.2% of them.

Musetti has played 64 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.0% of those games.

Musetti is averaging 23.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Khachanov and Musetti have not met on the court.

