In Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will visit the Connecticut Sun.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Over/Under: 159.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83 Sun 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun

Pick ATS: Sun (+4.5)

Sun (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)

Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

New York has put together a 33-6 record in games when it was favored on the moneyline (winning 84.6% of those games).

The Liberty have a 32-5 record (winning 86.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

New York is 19-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Liberty have an ATS record of 17-20 as 4.5-point favorites or greater.

There have been 24 New York's games (out of 42) that went over the total this season.

The Liberty have an average point total of 169.8 in their outings this year, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by averaging 89.2 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (80.6 per contest).

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for New York, who is averaging 37.9 rebounds per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33 boards per contest (third-best).

The Liberty, who rank seventh in the league with 13.5 turnovers per game, are forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in threes (11.1 per game) and best in shooting percentage from downtown (37.4%).

The Liberty are surrendering 7.5 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Of the shots taken by New York in 2023, 57.6% of them have been two-pointers (65.5% of the team's made baskets) and 42.4% have been three-pointers (34.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.