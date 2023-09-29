The New York Liberty (32-8) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 3 with the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, September 29 at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Liberty bested the Sun 84-77 on Tuesday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Indefinitely Knee 2 1.5 0.2

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces her squad in both points (23) and rebounds (9.3) per game, and also averages 3.8 assists. At the other end, she puts up 1.5 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.6 blocked shots (third in the league).

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 44.8% from beyond the arc (first in league) with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (first in WNBA).

Courtney Vandersloot paces the Liberty at 8.1 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 10.5 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Betnijah Laney puts up 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor (10th in league) and 39.2% from beyond the arc (ninth in league) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -4.5 159.5

