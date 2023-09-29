In the China Open Round of 32 on Friday, we have a matchup of No. 19-ranked Grigor Dimitrov versus No. 39 Mackenzie McDonald.

With -210 odds, Dimitrov is the favorite against McDonald (+160) for this match.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 67.7% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Grigor Dimitrov +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

McDonald last played on September 24, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships, and the match ended in a 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 15-ranked Karen Khachanov .

Dimitrov last played on September 25, 2023 in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open and was taken down 3-6, 6-7 by No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Through 66 matches over the past year (across all court types), McDonald has played 23.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.5% of them.

In his 48 matches on hard courts over the past year, McDonald has played an average of 23.5 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Dimitrov has averaged 23.7 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 57 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.1% of the games.

Dimitrov has averaged 23.8 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.5% of those games.

McDonald and Dimitrov each own one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on August 1, 2023, with Dimitrov coming out on a top 7-6, 6-2.

McDonald and Dimitrov have been equally balanced, each clinching two of four sets against the other.

McDonald and Dimitrov have faced off in 38 total games, with McDonald taking 20 and Dimitrov claiming 18.

In two matches between McDonald and Dimitrov, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

