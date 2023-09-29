In a match slated for Friday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 58 in rankings) will take on Marton Fucsovics (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

Fucsovics has -190 odds to claim a win versus Ofner (+145).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 65.5% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Sebastian Ofner -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Friday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

Fucsovics lost 1-6, 2-6, 1-6 against Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 64 of the US Open (his last match).

Ofner most recently played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 1-6, 4-6 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe.

Fucsovics has played 26.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Fucsovics has played an average of 26.3 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 29 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Ofner is averaging 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.1% of those games.

Ofner has played six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set while winning 47.0% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Fucsovics and Ofner have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.