Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In a match slated for Friday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 58 in rankings) will take on Marton Fucsovics (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
Fucsovics has -190 odds to claim a win versus Ofner (+145).
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Marton Fucsovics
|Sebastian Ofner
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|54.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.9
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights
- Fucsovics lost 1-6, 2-6, 1-6 against Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 64 of the US Open (his last match).
- Ofner most recently played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 1-6, 4-6 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe.
- Fucsovics has played 26.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Fucsovics has played an average of 26.3 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 29 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Ofner is averaging 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.1% of those games.
- Ofner has played six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set while winning 47.0% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Fucsovics and Ofner have not competed against each other.
