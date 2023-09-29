No. 23-ranked Nicolas Jarry will face No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the China Open Round of 32 on Friday, September 29.

Tsitsipas has -200 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Jarry (+155).

Nicolas Jarry vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Nicolas Jarry vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 66.7% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Stefanos Tsitsipas +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Nicolas Jarry vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

Jarry most recently played on September 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open, and the match finished in a 1-6, 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 13-ranked Alex de Minaur .

Tsitsipas is coming off a 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Jarry has played 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.1% of them.

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Jarry has played an average of 26.2 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Tsitsipas is averaging 26.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 67 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.7% of those games.

Through 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, Tsitsipas has averaged 25.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 54.9% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Tsitsipas and Jarry have played three times, and Tsitsipas is 2-1, including a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 win for Tsitsipas at the Mifel Open on August 4, 2023, the last time these two went head-to-head.

Tsitsipas and Jarry have matched up in seven sets against each other, with Tsitsipas winning four of them.

Tsitsipas has captured 42 games (53.8% win rate) against Jarry, who has claimed 36 games.

In their three matches against each other, Jarry and Tsitsipas are averaging 26.0 games and 2.3 sets.

