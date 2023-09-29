Oswald Peraza vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Oswald Peraza -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .188 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), Peraza has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 48 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Peraza has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (6.3%).
- He has scored in 12 of 48 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.184
|AVG
|.190
|.253
|OBP
|.284
|.263
|SLG
|.274
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|25/8
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 206 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (5-17) to the mound for his 31st start of the season. He is 5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.08 ERA ranks 45th, 1.252 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.