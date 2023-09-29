Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Friday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 48.9% of his games this season (45 of 92), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (5.4%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22 games this year (23.9%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (31.5%), including three multi-run games (3.3%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.194
|AVG
|.235
|.223
|OBP
|.328
|.299
|SLG
|.314
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|18
|32/4
|K/BB
|36/21
|3
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (5-17) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 5-17 with a 6.08 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (6.08), 29th in WHIP (1.252), and 44th in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
