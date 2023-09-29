Rafael Devers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Friday, Rafael Devers (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 154 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .504.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (94 of 150), with at least two hits 47 times (31.3%).
- Looking at the 150 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 29 of them (19.3%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 61 games this season (40.7%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (15.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|73
|.276
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.346
|.472
|SLG
|.536
|31
|XBH
|36
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|51
|51/30
|K/BB
|73/31
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Means (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.60 ERA and 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .150 to his opponents.
