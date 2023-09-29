Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will see Nick Pivetta starting for the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 181 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 536 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 761.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.351 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Pivetta (9-9) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 14 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 37 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 White Sox L 1-0 Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.