Boston Red Sox (76-83) will play the Baltimore Orioles (100-59) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, September 29 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: John Means - BAL (1-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.25 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 80 times and won 55, or 68.8%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 55-25 record (winning 68.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Orioles went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (45.8%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 31-40 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Bobby Dalbec 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.