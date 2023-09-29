Tommy Paul vs. Daniil Medvedev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
Tommy Paul (No. 13 ranking) will meet Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the China Open on Friday, September 29.
Medvedev is getting -375 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Paul (+270).
Tommy Paul vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Tommy Paul vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Tommy Paul
|Daniil Medvedev
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+350
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|22.2%
|40.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.7
Tommy Paul vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights
- Paul came up short 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 versus Ben Shelton in the Round of 16 of the US Open (his last match).
- Medvedev most recently played on September 10, 2023 in the finals of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 6-7, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic.
- Paul has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Paul has played 45 matches over the past year, totaling 26.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.2% of games.
- Medvedev has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 78 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 59.1% of the games.
- Medvedev has played 55 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.1 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 61.2% of games.
- In the lone match between Paul and Medvedev dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64, Medvedev came out on top 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
- In terms of sets, Medvedev has secured three versus Paul (75.0%), while Paul has claimed one.
- Medvedev has the edge in 35 total games versus Paul, winning 21 of them.
- In one match between Paul and Medvedev, they have played 35.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.
