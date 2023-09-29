Tommy Paul (No. 13 ranking) will meet Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the China Open on Friday, September 29.

Medvedev is getting -375 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Paul (+270).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommy Paul vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tommy Paul vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 78.9% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Daniil Medvedev +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +350 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 40.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tommy Paul vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

Paul came up short 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 versus Ben Shelton in the Round of 16 of the US Open (his last match).

Medvedev most recently played on September 10, 2023 in the finals of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 6-7, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Paul has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Paul has played 45 matches over the past year, totaling 26.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.2% of games.

Medvedev has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 78 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 59.1% of the games.

Medvedev has played 55 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.1 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 61.2% of games.

In the lone match between Paul and Medvedev dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64, Medvedev came out on top 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Medvedev has secured three versus Paul (75.0%), while Paul has claimed one.

Medvedev has the edge in 35 total games versus Paul, winning 21 of them.

In one match between Paul and Medvedev, they have played 35.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.