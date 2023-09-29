Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (81-78) against the Kansas City Royals (54-105) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (3-7, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.08 ERA).

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 49, or 55.1%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York is 29-14 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 24th in the majors with 661 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule