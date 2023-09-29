The New York Yankees (81-78) and the Kansas City Royals (54-105) will clash in the series opener on Friday, September 29 at Kauffman Stadium, with Carlos Rodon pitching for the Yankees and Jordan Lyles taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-7, 5.74 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (5-17, 6.08 ERA)

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 29-14 (67.4%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Yankees have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 30-65 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 7-2.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-105)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

