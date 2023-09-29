Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Rodon Stats

The Yankees' Carlos Rodon (3-7) will make his 14th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Rodon will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 6.1 5 5 3 4 1 at Pirates Sep. 17 6.2 6 3 3 10 0 at Red Sox Sep. 12 5.0 4 1 1 9 4 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 3.2 8 7 7 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 5.0 3 2 2 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Carlos Rodón's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 159 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.344/.452 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 96 hits with 15 doubles, 37 home runs, 86 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .267/.405/.617 slash line on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 22 4-for-4 3 3 6 14 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 172 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with 49 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.315/.487 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 at Astros Sep. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 133 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs, 18 walks and 75 RBI.

He has a .252/.290/.416 slash line so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Astros Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Astros Sep. 16 1-for-2 1 0 2 2

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.