Aaron Judge -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Steven Cruz

Steven Cruz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 87 walks.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 28 games this year (26.7%), homering in 8.2% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .249 AVG .287 .376 OBP .436 .562 SLG .674 24 XBH 29 17 HR 20 37 RBI 38 65/39 K/BB 64/48 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings