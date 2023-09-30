Alex de Minaur vs. Daniil Medvedev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In the Round of 16 of the China Open on Saturday, Alex de Minaur (ranked No. 12) meets Daniil Medvedev (No. 3).
In the Round of 16, Medvedev is the favorite against de Minaur, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.
Alex de Minaur vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Alex de Minaur vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Alex de Minaur
|Daniil Medvedev
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+350
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|22.2%
|41.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.9
Alex de Minaur vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights
- de Minaur defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- Medvedev won 6-2, 6-1 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Through 63 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), de Minaur has played 23.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.8% of them.
- Through 44 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, de Minaur has played 23.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 55.6% of them.
- Medvedev has played 78 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 59.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Medvedev has played 55 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.
- In four head-to-head matches, de Minaur and Medvedev have split 2-2. Medvedev claimed their most recent clash on September 4, 2023, winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
- When it comes to sets, it's been very even between de Minaur and Medvedev, each taking six sets against the other.
- Medvedev and de Minaur have faced off in 116 total games, with Medvedev winning 63 and de Minaur capturing 53.
- In four matches between de Minaur and Medvedev, they have played 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.
