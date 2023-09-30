The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .263 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 90 of 137 games this season (65.7%), with more than one hit on 38 occasions (27.7%).

In 13 games this year, he has homered (9.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Verdugo has driven in a run in 38 games this year (27.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 64 games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 66 .279 AVG .246 .342 OBP .304 .454 SLG .388 33 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 42/24 K/BB 49/21 2 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings