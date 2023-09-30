In a match scheduled for Saturday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 25 in rankings) will take on Alexander Zverev (No. 10) in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

Zverev carries -210 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals over Davidovich Fokina (+160).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 67.7% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saturday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Zverev beat No. 133-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Davidovich Fokina is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Yi Zhou in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

In his 63 matches over the past year across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 26.0 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Zverev has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.5 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.5% of games.

Davidovich Fokina has played 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.4 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.

Davidovich Fokina has averaged 22.5 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.0% of those games.

In four head-to-head meetings, Zverev has beaten Davidovich Fokina three times. Davidovich Fokina won their last match 6-1, 6-2 on August 9, 2023 in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 32.

In 10 total sets against each other, Zverev has won eight, while Davidovich Fokina has claimed two.

Zverev has the upper hand in 87 total games versus Davidovich Fokina, capturing 53 of them.

Zverev and Davidovich Fokina have played four times, averaging 21.8 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.