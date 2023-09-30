Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In a match scheduled for Saturday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 25 in rankings) will take on Alexander Zverev (No. 10) in the Round of 16 of the China Open.
Zverev carries -210 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals over Davidovich Fokina (+160).
Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Alexander Zverev
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|55.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.9
Saturday's China Open Previews & Predictions
Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Zverev beat No. 133-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.
- Davidovich Fokina is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Yi Zhou in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- In his 63 matches over the past year across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 26.0 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Zverev has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.5 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.5% of games.
- Davidovich Fokina has played 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.4 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.
- Davidovich Fokina has averaged 22.5 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.0% of those games.
- In four head-to-head meetings, Zverev has beaten Davidovich Fokina three times. Davidovich Fokina won their last match 6-1, 6-2 on August 9, 2023 in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 32.
- In 10 total sets against each other, Zverev has won eight, while Davidovich Fokina has claimed two.
- Zverev has the upper hand in 87 total games versus Davidovich Fokina, capturing 53 of them.
- Zverev and Davidovich Fokina have played four times, averaging 21.8 games and 2.5 sets per match.
