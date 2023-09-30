Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | China Open
In a match scheduled for Saturday, Liudmila Samsonova (No. 22 in rankings) will face Alycia Parks (No. 43) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.
Samsonova is the favorite (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Parks, who is +310.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information
- Tournament: The China Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Alycia Parks
|Liudmila Samsonova
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|39.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's China Open Previews & Predictions
Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights
- Parks is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Abierto Guadalajara.
- Samsonova most recently played on September 26, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 4-6, 2-6 by No. 21-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova.
- Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Parks has played 22.7 games per match and won 48.4% of them.
- In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Parks has played an average of 24.1 games.
- Samsonova is averaging 21.7 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.9% of those games.
- Samsonova has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.7% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Parks and Samsonova have not played against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.