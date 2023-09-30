In a match scheduled for Saturday, Liudmila Samsonova (No. 22 in rankings) will face Alycia Parks (No. 43) in the Round of 64 of the China Open.

Samsonova is the favorite (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Parks, who is +310.

Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has an 81.8% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Liudmila Samsonova +310 Odds to Win Match -450 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 39.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.4

Alycia Parks vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

Parks is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Abierto Guadalajara.

Samsonova most recently played on September 26, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 4-6, 2-6 by No. 21-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Parks has played 22.7 games per match and won 48.4% of them.

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Parks has played an average of 24.1 games.

Samsonova is averaging 21.7 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.9% of those games.

Samsonova has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Parks and Samsonova have not played against each other.

