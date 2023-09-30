On Saturday, Andrey Rublev (No. 6 in the world) takes on Ugo Humbert (No. 36) in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

Compared to the underdog Humbert (+225), Rublev is the favorite (-300) to get to the quarterfinals.

Andrey Rublev vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Andrey Rublev vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 75.0% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Ugo Humbert -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Andrey Rublev vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Rublev eliminated No. 16-ranked Cameron Norrie, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Humbert made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 56-ranked Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 on Thursday.

In his 78 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rublev has played an average of 26.2 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Rublev has played 24.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Humbert is averaging 24.5 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Humbert has played 29 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Rublev and Humbert have met three times dating back to 2015, and Rublev has a 2-1 advantage, including a 7-5, 6-3 win in their last matchup on March 12, 2023 at the BNP Paribas Open.

Rublev and Humbert have matched up in seven sets against each other, with Rublev capturing four of them.

Rublev and Humbert have competed in 75 total games, and Rublev has won more often, securing 39 of them.

Humbert and Rublev have matched up three times, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 2.3 sets per match.

